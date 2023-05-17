GoFundMe Set Up For Animal Shelter After Dog Destroys Office During Late Night Escape

1/10

Photo credit: Colbert County Animal Shelter

COLBERT COUNTY, A.L. — Employees at an animal shelter in Alabama had a messy start to their work week. One of the dogs up for adoption, Titan, escaped his kennel and went on a rampage through the building late Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows Titan standing on top of a desk inside the Colbert County Animal Shelter. Officials say he broke a computer in one of the offices. Now, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs for repairs.

Titan was put in “puppy jail” for the day as punishment.

Titan is available for adoption. Click HERE to email the shelter for adoption details.