Clouds, Isolated Showers Stick Around

Clouds have built back in across the Carolinas for our Thursday, and rain chances aren’t far behind. A moisture-laden system will slowly strafe the Carolina coastline over the next 48 hours, keeping things dull, gray, and damp through the first half of the weekend. On-and-off isolated showers will last through Sunday morning, but no single day ahead appears to be a washout. Rain totals over the next 72 hours will largely remain under a half-inch. Highs will struggle to clear the 60s on Friday before rising closer to 80º on Saturday around the Piedmont and Foothills.

An incoming cold front will push out the clouds and moisture by Sunday afternoon. Expect plentiful sunshine to carry into the start of the workweek as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Despite the brighter skies, temperatures will remain slightly below average thanks to winds flowing in from the north and east. While most will stay dry through midweek, a few stray showers are possible in the afternoon, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower? Low: 59°. Wind: E 5-15.

Friday: Clouds remain. Rain chances east. High: 69°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday Night: Variable clouds. Milder. Low: 61°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10.