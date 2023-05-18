Tin Kitchen Takes Over The Rising Kitchen to Preview New Seasonal Menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tin Kitchen is offering new spring and summer menu items. Sous Chef Christina Copeland and General Truck Manager Michael Terrill stopped by Rising to share more details and prepare two of the dishes. Lauren got a bite of the delicious cilantro lime shrimp tacos and chimichurri steak tacos.

Tin Kitchen is also doing a lot more private events/caterings with both the food truck and buffet drop-offs. They’re also working with new wedding venues such as Separk Mansion and the Ivey Place.

