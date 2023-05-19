Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Names Crystal Hill As New Superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After an extensive search for its next leader, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is pleased to announce Dr. Crystal L. Hill as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The decision comes after approval of the employment contract made during today’s emergency meeting of the Board.

Hill joined the school district in May 2022 as the chief of staff. Within six months of her hiring, she was appointed as interim superintendent effective Jan. 1, 2023. Most recently, Hill led the district in collaborative efforts with the Board of County Commissioners on the recommended budget for fiscal year 2024. This year’s recommendation includes the county’s full funding of the district’s appropriation increase request of $38.9M.

“I want to thank Interim Superintendent Hill for her partnership and appreciate the renewed relationship with CMS, as well as the transparency and collaboration in this budget process. It was truly unprecedented,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio during its May 18 Recommended Budget Presentation.

Prior to CMS, Hill served as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools, where she led the district in achieving the highest level of academic performance in history. She began her career in education molding young minds and developing future leaders as a first-grade teacher in Guilford County Schools. Over the years, she also served in various roles including assistant principal, principal and as executive director of elementary education and federal programs in Mooresville Graded School District; curriculum coordinator in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; and personnel director in Cabarrus County.

“Dr. Hill is an experienced school administrator and servant leader with a proven track record of success related to student academic achievement,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. “She has been lauded for her role in improving academic data to the highest achievement (94% of all schools meeting or exceeding growth targets) in the history of Cabarrus County.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from North Carolina A&T State University. She also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. She currently serves on the Leading on Opportunity Council.