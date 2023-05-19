Getting a Preview of The Charlotte Brunch Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 4th annual Charlotte Brunch Festival Powered By Chandon Garden Spritz is happening this Saturday at Pleasant Grove Farm.

Owner of The Brunch Truck and The Chef Mills Experience, Chef Ronnie and Brunch Fest Founder, Lorri Lofton, stopped by to give us a preview. Rising’s Lauren McDonald and Rachael Maurer also sampled Chef Ronnie’s salmon bites and raspberry red velvet waffles with whiskey infused syrup. Delicious!

The event is already sold-out but if you’ve already got your tickets or interested in learning more go to www.cltbrunchfestival.com.