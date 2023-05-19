CHARLOTTE, N.C. –May marks Mental Health Awareness month!

OrthoCarolina’s Mary Jean McKinnon, PTA joined Lauren in studio on Friday to demonstrate some simple, yet effective orthopedist-approved yoga poses and mindfulness practices proven to help de-stress and recenter our thoughts in a short amount of time.

Regular yoga practice has been shown to help manage stress, create mental clarity and calmness, sharpen concentration and even reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Stress often manifests itself in the body: you may recognize some common signs of this, including tight muscles, stiff joints, a clenched jaw, back aches and pains and tossing and turning at night.