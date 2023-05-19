Talk, Truth, Tea: Garth Brooks Recalls The Time he Showered with Steven Tyler

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea country crooner, Garth Brooks revealed that he once showered with Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler. He shared the story on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said they were both playing Shea Stadium before is was torn down in 2008. Brooks said he was running late and the only showers available were the baseball showers. He stepped in the shower and then realized he was not alone. Steven Tyler was also taking a shower.