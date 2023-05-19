Temps Rebound Into Weekend

Happy Friday! The dreaded wedge is in full effect this Friday afternoon and evening as clouds and cooler air have made themselves at home in the western half of Carolinas. Fortunately for those craving warmer air, near-normal temperatures should return for most in the Piedmont and Foothills by Saturday afternoon. While the clouds will stick around, warm winds out of the southwest will fuel highs near 80º in the Metro for the first half of the weekend. A stray shower or two will be possible during the day, but the bulk of the rain chances hold off until the overnight hours into Sunday as a cold front pushes in from the west.

Heavy showers and storms will greet early risers, especially to the east of the Queen City, on Sunday, but the rest of the day looks lovely. Expect highs to top out in the upper 70s around the Foothills and Piedmont for the weekend’s second half; the High Country will settle into the upper 60s. High pressure will build in from the northwest through the first half of the week ahead, which should keep a series of rainmaking systems to our south at bay. Mostly sunny skies should carry through much of the upcoming workweek, although models are pointing towards another coastal system budding near the Carolinas by the following weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Low: 58°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: AM clouds and fog. PM variable clouds with a few showers late. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and storms, especially east. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-10.