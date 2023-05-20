Overnight Storms, Comfy Close to Weekend

We’ve finally made it to the weekend, but we’re struggling to shake off clouds leftover from the workweek. As such, temperatures have topped out well below average in the 60s and 70s across the board. An incoming cold front will bring scattered showers to the High Country this afternoon, followed by storms in the Piedmont by the evening and overnight hours. Nothing will be severe, but a few gusty heavy storms may blow through areas east of the Queen City tonight. Plentiful sunshine will finally erupt behind the front by Sunday afternoon. Despite the brighter skies, temperatures will struggle to crack 80º as cooler air arrives from the northeast.

A series of rainmaking systems will pass through the southern U.S. next week, but high pressure to our north will keep most of the storms at bay. That said, we’ll likely see more clouds than sunshine through the first half of the workweek. Highs will hover near 80º in the Piedmont and Foothills for most of our final full week of May. We’ll need to keep an eye out for another coastal system near the Carolinas by the end of next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, especially east. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Sunday Night: Variable clouds. Cooler. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, becoming cloudier later in the day. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10.