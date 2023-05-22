Police: Domestic Situation Leads To Woman Being Shot In The Head In Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. — Lenoir Police say they arrested a man for shooting a woman in the head following an argument over jointly owned property. Police say the shooting happened behind a residence on SW Frazier Place in Lenoir on May 21st just before 9pm.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found 53-year-old Chelli Ledbetter suffering from a gunshot wound near the hairline area of her head. Investigators say 50-year-old Timothy Craig and Ledbetter were dating and were involved in a verbal argument over jointly owned property. During the argument, police say Craig pulled out a 9mm gun and shot Ledbetter in the head.

Police say Craig was subdued on the scene by other people who were also at the home when the shooting occurred. Officers were able to take Craig into custody shortly after arrival.

Craig has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Due to the domestic nature of the crime, Craig was not issued a bond, according to a news release.

Ledbetter was initially transported to UNC Health Caldwell for treatment but was later transferred to Atrium Health in Charlotte where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with details is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.