Alex Murdaugh Indicted On Federal Conspiracy, Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Alex Murdaugh, 54, has been indicted on 22 charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; bank fraud; wire fraud; and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that from Sept. 2005 until Sept. 2021, the former personal injury lawyer devised a plan to defraud and to obtain money under false pretenses.

Murdaugh allegedly engaged in three different schemes by routing and redirecting clients’ settlement funds for his own personal gain.

According to a press release by the United States Department of Justice, Murdaugh conspired with his banker Russell Laffitte to commit wire fraud and bank fraud in a second scheme.

Murdaugh allegedly directed law firm employees to make settlement checks payable to “Palmetto State Bank” which were thereafter used to pay for the ex-lawyer’s personal loans, personal expenses, and cash withdrawals.

In a third scheme, Murdaugh allegedly created a bank account in the name of “Forge” where he funneled stolen personal injury settlement funds.

Murdaugh faces up to 30 years in prison for each count and up to $1,000,000 in fines.