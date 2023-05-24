CATS Releases New Video Of Violent Encounter On Streetcar

CHARLOTTE — CATS Interim CEO spoke to the media Wednesday following last week’s shooting on board a CATS bus. Last Thursday, an argument broke out between a CATS bus operator and passenger, Omarri Tobias. Both men pulled out guns and shot each other. They will survive. CATS says its drivers are prohibited from possessing firearms while on company property. They announced the bus operator had been terminated.

Interim CEO Brent Cagle addressed the violence during a press conference.

“We know that this incident is a tragedy. It’s never OK for passengers to assault drivers, to threaten drivers, however, we also acknowledge that gun violence and violence in general is pervasive throughout the community and CATS is not immune to that,” says Cagle.

In a separate violent incident, CATS released video of a stabbing that happened on the Goldline Streetcar back on May 4th. A man was arrested after police say he stabbed a passenger repeatedly.

CATS officials say bus operators have three safety options if they’re in need of help. All buses have radios which are connected to the CATS Operations Control Center. There are two silent alarms on each bus, one can alert CMPD.

Tobias, the suspect in the bus shooting, appeared in court Wednesday. A judge increased his bond to $250,000. He is also banned from all CATS transportation.