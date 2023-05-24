Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Announces New Principal Appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — A long-term Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leader and an international educator have been named principals for schools in the district. The appointments were announced at last night’s meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

Jared Thompson, Ed.D., was named principal at Mallard Creek High School. Thompson has served Carmel Middle School as principal since 2020 and was the school’s assistant principal from 2017 to 2020. He was also dean of students at Ridge Road Middle School from 2015 to 2017 and was a teacher and athletic director at Westerly Hills Academy from 2013 to 2015. Thompson earned his doctoral degree in educational leadership and master’s degree in executive leadership studies from Gardner-Webb University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

David Lynn, Ph.D., was named principal at South Academy of International Languages. Lynn has been director of international studies at Charlotte Country Day School since 2013. He was a teacher at the American School of Paris from 2005 to 2013 and at the Shackleton School from 2003 to 2005. Lynn earned his doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his master’s degree in teacher leadership from Harvard University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and leadership studies from the University of Richmond.

Charlotte–Mecklenburg Schools has 181 schools. The district offers extensive educational options to prepare students for college and career readiness.