Woman Arrested For Allegedly Scamming People Out Of Charitable Donation Money For Child Diagnosed With Terminal Illness

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An Indian Trial woman has been charged with scamming people out of charitable donation money after investigators say she set up a medical fund for a child who had been diagnosed with a terminal illness but then left the state after receiving the money.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says the suspect, Tammy Domenick, befriended the child’s family after meeting them online. Domenick offered to set up a fundraising campaign for the family to help pay for medical expenses, according to Sheriff Campbell. Domenick presented herself as a marketing and social media professional from the New York area with experience in fundraising, according to a news release.

Domenick is also accused of telling the family she would host a major event in Mooresville called “LKN Fest” to help raise charitable donations for the family. Several individuals and vendors in the Mooresville area offered to participate in the event, according to a news release.

It was later discovered by the vendors and the family that the event was not what Domenick had advertised and the family received no money from donations, according to Sheriff Campbell. A special investigator was assigned to the case and began interviewing the victim’s family, numerous vendors, and sponsors that were supposed to participate in “LKN Fest.”

A detective made contact with Domenick who told investigators that she had moved to California. The detective also determined that Domenick had deactivated all her business’ social media pages and had actually moved to Arizona and started a new company that was identical to the one she had in North Carolina, according to a news release.

Based on the evidence gathered throughout the investigation, investigators were able to charge Domenick with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

Domenick was taken into custody in Arizona and extradited to North Carolina on May 18th. Domenick has since been charged with two additional counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Her bond was set at $210,000.