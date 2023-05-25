New Pickleball Courts Open In Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pickleball has exploded in popularity over the last year and Northwood Office in Ballantyne has opened new, rooftop pickleball courts.
Two courts, located on the top level of the Hayes parking deck at 11405 North Community House Road, are available daily between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Additionally, pickleball supplies are available on-site. Although, all borrowed equipment must be returned to the storage bin adjacent to the courts after use.
Also, Northwood Office has added the following to attract companies and their staff to their office complex:
- Weekly food truck rotation with discounts via the goballantyne app
- Additional discounts on local services, restaurants, fitness classes, Ballantyne events and more
- Onsite fitness opportunities with the YMCA, walking paths, Fitness at 11 series and Ballantyne Run Club
- Onsite daycare, access to acres of open-air greenspace, outdoor WiFi so you can work outside
- Access to local art, workshops and weekly live music
- Blood drives, charitable drives and volunteer opportunities
