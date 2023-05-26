Charlotte Man Killed In Gastonia Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are investigating the shooting death of 50-year-old Frankie Carl Jones of Charlotte. The shooting happened on May 25th outside a home on Crescent Lane.

Around 10:45pm, the Gaston County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting. The caller stated a man was trying to break into the home and that another person inside the home fired shots, according to a news release.

Investigators say responding officers located Jones outside the home but near the front door suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to first responders.

Preliminary investigation indicates Jones arrived at the home armed with a handgun, confronted a man at the front door of the home, and was then shot by the man.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

