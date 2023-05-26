Massive Fire At A Manufacturing Facility in Rowan County
Massive fire at a manufacturing facility in Cleveland, North Carolina
CLEVELAND, NORTH CAROLINA — A massive fire broke out Friday evening at Daimler Trucks North America in Cleveland, North Carolina.
A materials worker tells WCCB, “The fire was between the main building and what we call the 400 building.” He went on to say, “The truck plant has been evacuated.. Head counts have started.”
