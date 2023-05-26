Massive Fire At A Manufacturing Facility in Rowan County

1/3

CLEVELAND, NORTH CAROLINA — A massive fire broke out Friday evening at Daimler Trucks North America in Cleveland, North Carolina.

Massive #fire right now at the Daimler Trucks North America manufacturing facility in Cleveland, NC. Video by Robbie Ward pic.twitter.com/95WRCaCdIb — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) May 27, 2023

A materials worker tells WCCB, “The fire was between the main building and what we call the 400 building.” He went on to say, “The truck plant has been evacuated.. Head counts have started.”

WCCB Charlotte is working to gather more information.