Two Juveniles Charged In Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport Bomb Threat

MONROE, N.C. — Police say two juveniles are facing charges after calling in a bomb threat against the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. The FAA stopped all traffic at the airport on May 22nd after that threat was made.

The airport is back open and operating under normal circumstances. The juveniles names will not be released due to their ages.

On Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., authorities say the bomb threat was called into the airport. The bomb squad responded to the scene but was able to give an all clear shortly after investigating.

As more information is released, we will update this story.