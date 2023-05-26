Record $1.14 Million Fast Play Jackpot Won In Gaston County

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) – One lucky player who took a chance on a Fast Play ticket Friday morning started the Memorial Day weekend by winning the largest jackpot in game history at $1,143,007.

The lucky winner purchased the $10 Jackpot 777 ticket from Metcalf’s Grocery on Tryon School Road in Bessemer City.

The win sets a new record for both a Fast Play jackpot and a Fast Play win.

The jackpot crossed the $1 million mark for the first time on Tuesday night. Previously, the biggest Fast Play win occurred on March 11 when a $20 100X the Cash ticket won a $920,665 jackpot plus the $200,000 cash that comes with a $20 Fast Play purchase.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. After Friday’s win, the jackpot started over at $20,000.

Ticket sales from Fast Play games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $14.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.