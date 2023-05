CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A blow to the Uptown night scene as Roxbury Nightclub announces they are officially closing their doors in June. The company posted on social media that the lease on their Uptown location is up and that their last night open will be Saturday, June 24th.

They also thanked their patrons for their support over the last 11 years. Be sure to head-out to Roxbury to show your support in the coming weeks.

Read the official