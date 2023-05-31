Small Plane Lands On Lake Norman in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane landed on Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says, around 3:40 p.m., they responded to an airplane that had landed in the water near Long Island Marina. Authorities say, a single-engine Sea Ray plane had departed from the Long Island Airport in Sherrills Ford en route to the Statesville Airport. Shortly after takeoff, the plane experienced engine failure.

A pilot and a passenger were onboard when the plane landed in the water. Catawba County EMS treated both for minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.