CHARLOTTE – According to the summer travel survey & trends 2023 report by The Vacationer, a whopping 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer and 42% of Americans are planning to travel more this summer compared to last.

With plenty of vacations available, how can travelers save time and money?

WCCB’s Emma Mondo spoke with Terry Dale, President & CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association, to discuss the uptick in summer travel and current travel trends.