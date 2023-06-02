National Doughnut Day with Donut I Love U

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s National Doughnut Day, and local food truck Donut I Love You stopped by Rising to give us a sweet treat. Donut I Love U is a family owned, local, and gourmet gluten free donut food truck. They provide made-to-order mini donuts, using premium ingredients, fresh fruit toppings. They also partner with a local roaster, Black Powder Coffee, in Mooresville for coffees. Donut I Love U just added donut sundaes to their menu!

