Office Of Violence Prevention Launches Campaign During Gun Violence Awareness Month

Mecklenburg County, NC ( News Release) – June focuses on Gun Violence Awareness, and Mecklenburg County Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention will spotlight awareness and education throughout the month.

“Community violence touches all of us and awareness and education are key,” said Tracie Campbell, Director of MCPH Office of Violence Prevention. “By raising awareness that violence is a threat to public health, we can engage more partners in implementing customized solutions. We know there is no singular fix.”

Key messaging opportunities for the “Violence Free Begins with Me” campaign will be deployed in June, including:

Social media

Digital billboards across the County

Ads on CATS buses and light rail trains

Ads at various barber shops, beauty salons, and gas stations

“Violence Free Zone” markings on sidewalks in Uptown, NoDa, and priority neighborhoods

Engagement and educational opportunities will be available throughout June, including:

June 2: National Wear Orange Day: Uptown Charlotte skyline illuminated in orange

June 3: Wear Orange Day Rally by Moms Demand Action to honor survivors of gun violence and support a violence-free future. OVP and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will distribute locks.

June 7: Community Engagement Task Group for Criminal Justice Presents: Community Conversations with Pineville Police Department, 6 – 8 p.m.

June 17: Gun Lock Distribution at ATV Father’s Day Event (Beatties Ford Corridor), 2 – 6 p.m.

June 20: Community Gun Safety and Education Forum at Freedom Division Office, 4150 Wilkinson Blvd., 6 – 8 p.m.

June 21 – 23: ReCAST/H.E.A.L. Charlotte: Restoring Our Communities workshops at Urban League of Central Carolinas, 6 – 8 p.m.

Mecklenburg County launched its Office of Violence Prevention with the goal of assessing community violence in our community and determining how to move forward in the work with the report The Way Forward.

“This work is a first for Mecklenburg County and the state of North Carolina,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “Community violence is a significant threat to the health of our residents. I am proud of our work so far, but we know there is still so much more to do. I hope the public joins us to learn more and to do more about community violence, especially this month.”