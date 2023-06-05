Deadly Shooting In Huntersville Under Investigation

WCCB Staff,

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Huntersville. Detectives say a man was found suffering from multiple gunshots in the 1600 block of Holly Crest Lane. They responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

No other information has been provided at this time.

