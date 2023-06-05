Deadly Shooting In Huntersville Under Investigation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Huntersville. Detectives say a man was found suffering from multiple gunshots in the 1600 block of Holly Crest Lane. They responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Monday.
Officers are actively investigating an incident at Holly Crest Apartment complex. This is an active crime scene, please avoid the area.
— Huntersville Police (@HuntersvillePD) June 5, 2023