CMPD: Police Seize Hellcat, Mustang From Owners Related To Street Takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they towed a Hellcat and Mustang as part of their Street Takeover enforcement over the weekend.

On June 3rd, CMPD cited a woman after she was seen doing donuts in her Hellcat. Police say the woman was later identified as a repeat offender. She was cited for reckless driving and her Hellcat was towed for evidence.

In another case, CMPD towed a Mustang after the driver was stopped and cited for unlawful assembly, according to a police on CMPD’s Twitter account.

Since February, CMPD officers have made 22 arrests, issued 97 citations, and towed 59 vehicles related to Street Takeovers.