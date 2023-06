CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have increased 2,154% from 2022 in Charlotte, according to CMPD. Police say a total of 1,736 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen so far in 2023.

Additionally, around 60% of all stolen vehicles in Charlotte this year have been a Kia or Hyundai. Police are urging drivers of these vehicles to get software updates and utilize an anti-theft club device.