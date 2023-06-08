Teenager Sentenced To A Minimum Of 20 Years In Prison For Statesville Homicide

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager has been sentenced to serve at least 20 years behind bars for a Statesville murder. Court officials say Cameron Speaks was 14-years-old in 2021 when he shot and killed Cristean Colon.

Colon was killed on January 16, 2021 on Rolling Lane in Statesville.

On June 7, 2023, Speaks was sentenced in Superior Court with the Honorable Judge Crosswhite presiding. Speaks was sentenced to 240-300 months for 2nd degree murder, 31-50 months for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and will be placed on 36 months supervised probation once he completes his prison sentence, according to a news release.