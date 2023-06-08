The Carolina Renaissance Festival At Taste Of Charlotte – This Weekend!

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Villagers from the Carolina Renaissance Festival are making a special appearance at the Food Lion Taste of Charlotte food festival this weekend!

Located at Tryon Street in downtown Charlotte, NC, the festival features food offerings from local restaurants along with live music, cold drinks, and fun for the whole family!

Culinary wonders and medieval marvels collide in a feast for the senses! Don’t miss an appearance by the Roses of the Realm from the Carolina Renaissance Festival and meet Mayor John Bullfrog!

Find the roaming Fairhaven Villagers for an opportunity to receive FREE Renaissance Festival admission coupons!

For more information on the Charlotte Renaissance Festival please visit carolina.renfestinfo.com.

For more information on the Food Lion Taste of Charlotte Food Festival click here.