Thomas The Tank Engine Coming To Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (News Release) — All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine is heading to a station near you and bringing a colorful new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time ever, Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic and beauty of color with Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour. The Color Tour will be stopping at Tweetsie Railroad on June 9-12 and 15-18, 2023.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled, family event that takes place at Heritage Railways across the country. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games as well as stop by the gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag!

This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating color. Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities. Even Thomas will be getting in on the fun. Fans will be able to snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with colorful paint splats. With plenty of fun for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite friends and family to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of color is one you won’t want to miss!

WHAT: Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour highlights include:

Friends and families will take a 20-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.

Activities and entertainment featuring:

Snap some photos, take part in a painting activity and have some lawn game fun in The Color Corner!

Play with your favorite Thomas & Friends toys then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod

Photo opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself!

A Digital Color Pass that will guide guests through the event experience highlighting the four key station stops to visit for a free giveaway

Live entertainment including dance performances in the Tweetsie Palace and musical performances in Miner’s Mountain Theater.

Outdoor activities including amusement rides for all ages, gold panning and gem mining, the Miner’s Mountain playground and the Deer Park Zoo.

Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

A full day of family fun and entertainment at Tweetsie Railroad Wild West Theme Park.

Gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas

Food and drinks available on-site for purchase

WHEN: JUNE 9-12, 15-18, 2023

Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.tweetsie.com.

WHERE: TWEETSIE RAILROAD, Blowing Rock, NC

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour go on sale in early February, and will be available at www.tweetsie.com. Ticket prices are $60 for adults and $40 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are always admitted free. Advanced tickets are required. Walk-up sales will not be available.

For more information and directions, contact Tweetsie Railroad at www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com