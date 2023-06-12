Charlotte Murder Suspects Arrested At Border After Officials Say They Were Trying To Re-Enter The U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two Charlotte murder suspects were taken into custody at the border after they allegedly tried to re-enter the U.S. after fleeing to Mexico. The duo were named as suspects in the shooting death of Juan Santiago-Flores who was shot and killed on Milton Road on May 15th.

Police say on June 2nd, Erik Espino-Perez and William Espino-Perez were arrested upon attempting to re-enter the United States. Both suspects are accused of fleeing to Mexico after murdering Santiago-Flores, according to a news release.

Police say the arrests are the result of a coordinated effort of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), the FBI, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The following warrants were obtained for the arrests of both suspects:

Murder

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Attempted murder

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.