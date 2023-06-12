Habitat for Humanity House Dedication

CONCORD – Habitat for Humanity is getting ready for four home dedications this month. You may remember back in February, WCCB’s Emma Mondo went to the wall raising kick-off for Aiesha King, a single mother of five, given the chance for a new home from the habitat for humanity. Four months later, King is putting the finishing touches on her forever home just in time for her home dedication tomorrow. She says this journey has been the biggest blessing for her and her children.