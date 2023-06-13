Carolina Renaissance Festival Auditions To Be Held June 17th And 24th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The wildly popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to bring to life the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts, and stagehands!

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 17th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Saturday, June 24th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Cannon School at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027. Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

Performers at the Festival engage in the art of all-day play through interactive, immersive theatre. Accepted cast members are to participate in a series of free summer workshops and rehearsals that will prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme. Sessions include costuming, period language, accent, character development, improv, and more.

About The Festival

The Carolina Renaissance Festival combines outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong, outdoor family adventure!

Celebrating 30 Years of Cheers, the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, September 30th through November 19th on a 250-acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Tickets are now date specific and available for purchase only online starting June 1st at carolina.renfestinfo.com.