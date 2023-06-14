“Life Ignited” by Connor Mckemey Hits the Shelves

CHARLOTTE -At 13-years-old, a young Fort Mill teen named Connor McKemey was burned after a backyard explosion. Over 90% of his body suffered third degree burns and he was given less than a 1% chance of survival.

After three months in a medically-induced coma, nearly two years of painful rehabilitation, and more than one hundred surgeries over a decade, Connor defined all odds.

Today, he travels the globe sharing his powerful and inspirational message with a large variety of companies and organizations as well as discusses him new book titled “Life Ignited.”