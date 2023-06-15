Amelie’s French Bakery & Cafe Reopens In Uptown Charlotte

1/44

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe officially reopened their Uptown Charlotte location.

The bakery known for its sweet treats is located on S. College Street in the heart of Charlotte. From macaroons to tarts to fresh bread, patrons can enjoy everything Amelie’s has to offer at the newly reopened Uptown location.

You can find Amelie’s at the following locations:

Uptown: 380 S. College Street – Charlotte, N.C.

NoDa: 136 E. 36th Street – Charlotte, N.C.

Park Road: 4321 Park Road – Charlotte, N.C.

Rock Hill: 157 E. Main Street – Rock Hill, S.C.