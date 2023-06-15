Police Searching For Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Several People In Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — Police say they are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to several people in Belmont. The Gaston County Police Department say they received a call on Quiet Waters Road after several people reportedly saw a man standing in the road in front of a blue Jeep Wrangler exposing himself, according to a news release.

The suspect is described as a large, dark-skinned black male wearing a light colored polo shirt and black pants. The vehicle is described as a blue four-door Jeep Wrangler with silver rims. The Jeep is missing the driver-side rear fender and no license plate was displayed, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Police released this photo of the Jeep: