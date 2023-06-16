Suspect Who Allegedly Abused His Own Infant Child Turns Himself In

MATTHEWS, NC – Mikel Ordre’ Street has turned himself in after an investigation determined that he had abused his child. The Matthews Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was contacted about a report of an injured infant. According to officers, the child was checked into the hospital with significant injuries that were later deemed to be consistent with physical abuse. After the investigation pointed to Street as the abuser, he decided to turn himself in on June 15th. Street has been charged three counts of felony child abuse and was being held on a $300,000 bond, as stated by police.