Two Arrested After 12-Year-Old Killed In North Charlotte

1/2 Anthony Wigfall

2/2 Demetria Robinson



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they arrested two suspects after a 12-year-old was killed in north Charlotte. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home on Sunwalk Court shortly after 11:30pm on Thursday, June 15th.

Upon arrival, police say they located 12-year-old Ahmad Wrighten suffering from apparent trauma. Wrighten was transported to Atrium-Main where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Police arrested 34-year-old Anthony Wigfall and 32-year-old Demetria Robinson on Friday, June 16th. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Investigators have not said what lead to the child’s death.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.