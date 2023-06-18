CMPD Detective Dies Following Health Complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died due to health complications, Chief Jennings announced Sunday, June 18th.

Detective Jason Grier, 38, who served on the Anti-Crime Unit Since 2002 died Saturday evening.

It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days. We lost a member of our family last night – Detective Jason Grier – after battling health complications. He was only 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/6kU7z2As6l

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.