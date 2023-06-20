Man Arrested In Connection To $270,000 Drug Bust In Gaston County

1/2

2/2



GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County Police have arrested the main suspect in a massive drug bust. The department’s Special Investigation Unit conducted an opioid trafficking operation. Three pounds of Fentanyl and three pounds of methamphetamine were seized with a street value of $270,000. Miguel Angel Hernandez–Reyes was charged with several counts of drug trafficking and resisting a public officer. Hernandez-Reyes is currently being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.