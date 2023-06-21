Clean-Up Underway After Flooding Causes Evacuations In Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Clean-up is underway in Kannapolis after heavy raise led to flooding and evacuations along Irish Buffalo Creek.
A portion of two roads there will remain closed until repairs can be made.
“Oh my, it was a river going through here yesterday and last night,” says Kannapolis resident Lynn Pritchard.
24 hours later, it’s a completely different scene at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Kannapolis.
Homes that were surrounded by water on Tuesday are no longer flooded.
“You couldn’t get, you know, down this way. The roads were all blocked,” Pritchard says.
Pritchard’s 12-year-old grandson Nathan spent the day picking up trash on the playground at Fred L. Wilson Elementary.
“I mostly did it cause I didn’t want any animals getting hurt cause I already saw a few lizards and snakes getting stuck inside a bottle, and I also did it cause it helps the community,” says 12-year-old Nathan Leaird.
Portions of two roads remain closed in Kannapolis: Cadillac Street near Buick Avenue and West 22nd Street.