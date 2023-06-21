Clean-Up Underway After Flooding Causes Evacuations In Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Clean-up is underway in Kannapolis after heavy raise led to flooding and evacuations along Irish Buffalo Creek.

A portion of two roads there will remain closed until repairs can be made.

“Oh my, it was a river going through here yesterday and last night,” says Kannapolis resident Lynn Pritchard.

24 hours later, it’s a completely different scene at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Kannapolis.

Homes that were surrounded by water on Tuesday are no longer flooded.

24 Hours later & things look much different on Tiffany Dr. in Kannapolis. Flood water from creek has receded. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte https://t.co/ghdAQnse2s pic.twitter.com/q1Jj9Veu2n — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) June 21, 2023

“You couldn’t get, you know, down this way. The roads were all blocked,” Pritchard says.

Pritchard’s 12-year-old grandson Nathan spent the day picking up trash on the playground at Fred L. Wilson Elementary.

“I mostly did it cause I didn’t want any animals getting hurt cause I already saw a few lizards and snakes getting stuck inside a bottle, and I also did it cause it helps the community,” says 12-year-old Nathan Leaird.

GOOD NEWS: 12-yr-old Nathan spent several hours cleaning up trash Wednesday afternoon after flooding covered the playground at Fred L. Wilson Elementary in @Kannapolis #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/3rwjgAbYRr — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) June 21, 2023

Portions of two roads remain closed in Kannapolis: Cadillac Street near Buick Avenue and West 22nd Street.