FBI Continue Search For Suspects In Charlotte Shoot Out | Cash Reward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FBI Continues to offer a reward of up to $30,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of four people during a shootout on June 22nd, 2020.

The mass shooting occurred on Beatties Ford Road. Police say over 150 rounds were fired into a crowd of approximately 400 people attending a Juneteenth Celebration. Investigators believe more than one person fired into the crowd. According to a news release, three people died of gunshot wounds, and another was killed by a car fleeing the scene.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600