Pure Intentions Presents the Fairway for Hope Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Today, Charlotte coffee roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announces open registration for the first-ever Fairway for Hope Golf Tournament at Raintree Country Club on Monday, August 21st. For a day of fun golf to raise money for the Isabella Santos Foundation, teams of four can sign up at: https://fairwaysforhope.com/register-a-team.

Played in a best-ball format from the white and gold tees, participating golfers can look forward to fun at-hole events and sponsor giveaways. Teams of four can register for $600, which includes a box lunch donated by Sunflour Baking Company, beverages during play for those over 21 years old and a post-round event with food and drink tickets. The tournament is limited to 144 golfers, so players are encouraged to register quickly.

“Last year, we were honored to sponsor the River Rest Fest put on by the Isabella Santos Foundation and Catawba Riverkeeper and became inspired by the overwhelming sense of community we witnessed that day. We hope to create a similar experience that also raises money for a great organization,” said Pure Intentions owner, Matt Yarmey.

With a curated range of opportunities, Pure Intentions is now searching for additional sponsors. From individual hole sponsors to Gold Level Sponsors, each level of sponsorship includes a sign at a dedicated hole with their logo, as well as the opportunity to set up a table and tent to give away swag items or interact with golfers as they play through. More information on sponsorship packages and how to become a sponsor can be found at https://fairwaysforhope.com/become-a-sponsor-1.

“We are honored to be the beneficiary of the Fairway For Hope golf tournament and greatly appreciate the support from the Pure Intentions Coffee team. The efforts and generosity of everyone involved will help us continue to bring change to our local pediatric cancer community,” said Karen Murphy, ISF Director of Strategic Partnerships. “We are very fortunate to have a partnership with Matt Yarmey and PIC and to have them on board to help us in this very important fight to give all kids the chance to stay alive, grow up, and live their dreams.”

For more information and to learn more, visit https://fairwaysforhope.com/.