Three-Alarm Fire at Lithium Plant in Bessemer City, No Injuries Reported

GASTON CO., NC — The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting crews in Gaston County after a fire broke out at Livent Corp. in Bessemer City before 2 a.m. Monday.

Multiple explosions were reported.

No injuries have been reported and according to Gaston County officials, all plant workers are accounted for.

No public evacuations have been issued at this time.

Most of Bessemer City-Kings Mountain Highway is closed while crews investigate.

Livent is America’s original lithium company. It just completed an expansion project in November of 2022 after spending $18 million to boost lithium production by 50%.

Many people in Gaston County were against lithium plants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.