NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws Dead In Murder-Suicide

OKLAHOMA — Officials say NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, including his 11-year-old nephew, were killed in a murder-suicide on Monday, June 26th in Oklahoma. Legacy Motor Club says Johnson will not race this weekend in Chicago following the tragedy with his family.

Muskogee Police report Jack, Terry, and Dalton Janway were all found dead inside a home shortly after 9pm. Police say their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police say Terry Janway was the reported gunman, according to sources. No motive has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.