Talk, Truth, Tea: Kevin Costner Battles Wife Over Child Support

HOLLYWOOD-CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, Oscar winner, Kevin Costner is battling his soon to be ex-wife over child support. Christina wants the actor to pay close to $250k in child support every month. Costner does not agree with that amount and worries that the excessive amount of money will be usedto finance a luxury lifestyle instead of being used to take care of the couple’s three children.

According to child support guidelines, Costner’s income would require him to pay around $125k in monthly child support.