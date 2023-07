MONROE, N.C. – A teen was found dead from gunshot wounds in a Monroe Hotel Saturday, July 1st.

Police Responded to a call at the Red Roof Inn on West Roosevelt Boulevard. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Anthony Delts.

Three juvenile suspects have been identified, with one currently in custody.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at (704) 282-4700 or Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600