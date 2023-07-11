What The Tech: Protecting Your Deliveries

We’ve all seen the videos posted to YouTube, social media, and Next Door. Videos from doorbell cameras show bandits running up to a house, grabbing recently delivered packages, and then running off again. They’re even smart enough now to keep their vehicle away from the front of the house where a doorbell camera could catch them. As online shopping grows, so do so-called porch pirates. Last year, about a quarter of a billion packages were stolen this way, totaling around $20 billion.

According to police, here’s how they do it: Some spend the day following delivery drivers through neighborhoods. When something is dropped off, they wait until the coast is clear, hurry to the front door, and then steal the package or packages. It happens so fast, they might even get there before the resident inside answers the doorbell. How can you stop something that happens so fast? Protecting your purchases starts before you hit the “submit order” button on the app or website.

When you make an online purchase, look carefully at the delivery options. Depending on the item, Amazon purchases can be dropped off in an Amazon Locker which are usually inside a nearby business. You’ll get a notification on your phone when it’s delivered. Then you just walk up, scan a bar code to open the locker, and pick up your purchase.

Amazon offers many customers “in-home, key delivery”. You’ll need a smart garage door opener and a security camera for the garage. The driver will open your garage, drop off the package, and close the door behind them.

If you’re at work during the week, you can choose a day when you’ll be home. Amazon Day Delivery also uses fewer boxes and you’ll often get Amazon credit for a digital book, movie, or music.

You should track your orders if it’s available. You may be able to see exactly where the driver is and when to expect them. Though it doesn’t happen every time I have received notifications from the driver when my package is a few houses or stops away.

What happens if your package is stolen? Amazon’s A-Z guarantee protects purchases. On its website, Amazon says you should wait 48 hours. Then, you have 30 days to file a claim where your order will be refunded or shipped again.

And police tell me if you have a doorbell camera that captures a so-called porch pirate, share it with police when you file a report. Post it to social media and in any neighborhood groups you belong to. And if you see something suspicious around those delivery trucks, call the police.