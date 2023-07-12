Community Gathers For Prayer Vigil Following Mass Shooting

WADESBORO, N.C. – Charges have been filed in regards to the shooting at a Wadesboro block party, but not against a shooter. That investigation continues into the shooting, but Tuesday, residents are mourning the loss of one of the victims from what happened Saturday. Plenty of community members turned out for support regardless of still not knowing the victim’s name, they all came together in times of crisis, heartbreak, questions, and prayers.

Wadesboro resident, Ola Marsh stated, “the young man, i found out later, said before he even came over here, that he had a bad feeling about coming over here.” This was after she discovered that her grandson and his cousin were at the deadly block party and were scared for their lives. Local pastor, Tobias Wall spoke out about the incident saying, ” You see things like this happen in the city, in another part of the country, but when it happens at home, it hits you in a totally different place.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Division have cited the owner and employee of the store. The owner, Freweini Weneh, was cited with consumption at off premises establishment, unlawful possession or consumption, and supervision. Employee, Abesolom Taye was cited with violating conduct policies. Both were cited with not preventing disorderly conduct and a violation of controlled substances.

If you have any information, anything at all that could help, please reach out to the Wadesboro Police Department.