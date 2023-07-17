Hazy & Hot Tuesday

Wildfire Smoke:

The thick wildfire smoke has returned to the Carolinas. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of the area on Tuesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Hazy with mostly clear skies. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Hot and hazy. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated PM showers and storms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Isolated PM showers and storms.

Thursday: Hot! Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated PM showers and storms.

Tropics:

Atlantic Tropical Outlook:

Tropical Storm Don has formed again. This storm is no threat to the United States.

Pacific Tropical Outlook:

Tropical Storm Calvin is in the Central Pacific Ocean heading toward Hawaii. Most computer models have this storm passing very close to the Big Island Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy rain, high surf and strong wind are all possible for the Big Island. There is a Tropical Watch in effect for the Big Island.